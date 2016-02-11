Raleigh, NC Endodontist Dr. Luke Dalzell Helps Patients Save Damaged Natural Teeth with Simple, Painless Procedure

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2016 --Dr. Luke Dalzell of Raleigh Endodontics in Raleigh, NC is helping patients preserve their natural teeth even after they have been damaged due to decay or traumatic injury with specialized, yet painless, root canal treatment. With this special procedure, Dr. Dalzell's patients are able to keep their natural teeth rather than having to resort to extractions, bridges, or even dental implants due to a damaged tooth.



Root canals are actually one of the most common dental procedures with more than 14 million of them performed each year. Because the procedure can be somewhat complex, many dentists refer their patients to an endodontist like Dr. Dalzell who has had two years of additional training with the procedure. As a specialist member of the American Association of Endodontists, Dr. Dalzell is focused on saving the patient's natural teeth and has all of the needed training and equipment to do so.



Root canal treatment is needed when bacteria and infection infiltrate the blood vessels of the tooth located in the very inner portion, called the pulp. When the pulp of the tooth becomes infected, it can cause significant pain for the patient and can threaten the health of the surrounding bone and tissues as well. Root canal treatment involves cleaning out the infected portion of the interior of the tooth and sealing it so there is no longer any pain or chance of infection. This allows the patient to avoid extraction of the tooth and keep the natural tooth structure in place which is always the preferred option for optimal oral health.



Contrary to many misconceptions that still exist among patients, root canals are not actually painful. On the contrary, root canal treatment actually helps relieve pain. This misconception is rooted in dental experiences from decades ago that did not have the modern technology and anesthetics that are available today. The root canal treatments that Dr. Dalzell provides are just as painless as receiving a filling. Any discomfort the patient may experience is usually only momentary when the anesthetic is being administered.



In addition to root canal treatments, Dr. Dalzell also offers endodontic retreatment for failed root canals, treatment for cracked teeth and traumatic injuries, as well as microsurgery for complex situations.



About Dr. Luke Dalzell

Dr. Dalzell is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry and spent several years serving in the U.S. Army as a dental professional, where he also received his advanced training in endodontics. He is a member of the American Association of Endodontists, the ADA, the North Carolina Dental Society, and is a Fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry.



