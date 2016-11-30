Raleigh, NC Endodontist Dr. Luke Dalzell Offers Microsurgery for Complex Endodontic Conditions

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2016 --Dental patients in Raleigh, NC who are experiencing complex endodontic conditions or who have a failed root canal can find a solution with the microsurgery offered by Dr. Luke Dalzell at Ralegh Endodontics. Microsurgery is performed only by highly trained dental professionals, like Dr. Dalzell, who have the skills and instruments necessary treat the tip of the tooth's root beneath the surface of the bone and gum tissues.



While root canals are generally the most common and effective procedure to save teeth that have injured pulp, occasionally a root canal is not sufficient to remediate the damaged tooth roots and microsurgery is needed. Microsurgery is necessary at times to locate hidden or fractured canals in the tooth that are not visible through x-ray, and can also be used to treat damaged root surfaces or surrounding bone.



The most common form of microsurgery performed by endodontists like Dr. Dalzell is a root-end resection, or apicoectomy. This procedure is completed by making an incision in the gum tissue that exposes the bone and surrounding inflamed tissue of the affected tooth root. This incision is the entry point used to remove the end of the tooth's root tip that is infected or inflamed. Once the tip of the root is removed, a root-end filling is placed with the purpose of preventing any further infection of the tooth. Dr. Dalzell places sutures in the gums where the incision was made and over the following weeks and months the bone naturally heals over the root that was treated.



Dr. Dalzell has years of experience with microsurgery and is one of few dental professionals in the area who has the skills and required instruments to complete such a procedure. Prior to the procedure, patients are given local anesthetics, making the procedure itself relatively painless. Although experiencing some post surgery pain is common, patients can usually return to their usual activities the day after the procefure.



About Dr. Luke Dalzell

Endodontist Dr. Luke Dalzell is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry and has been a member of the dental profession for more than 10 years. He completed advanced training in endodontics through the U.S. Army Health Professional Scholarship and served in the armed forces for 13 years. He has been a practicing endodontist since 2012. Dr. Dalzell is a member of several professional dental organizations, including the ADA, the North Carolina Dental Society, and American Association of Endodontists, and more.



For more information about Dr. Luke Dalzell and the advanced microsurgery he offers for endodontic patients at his Raleigh, NC office, please visit www.raleighendodontics.com.