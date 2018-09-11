Raleigh Screen Porch and 3 Season Room Builder Launches New Website

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2018 --These days people let their fingers do the walking, not through a phonebook, but rather online as they search for home improvement options and companies to perform those projects. Pro-Built Construction recently launched a new website, aimed at giving customers all the information about its specialty services: screen porches and 3 season rooms.



Since nothing in the improvement space is one size fits all, homeowners need to have options to suit the needs of their home. At Pro-Built Construction, homeowners can customize their screen porch or 3 seasons room to include ceiling style selections.



Screen Porch and 3 Season Room Ceiling Options:



- The Grid

- Standard Ceiling

- Neo-Rustique

- Rustic



Once a ceiling choice is selected, homeowners then decide on the paint and finish. Lighting choices like can lights and rope lights also help to further customize screen porches or 3 season rooms. Pro-Built Construction offers premium kiln-dried decking on all of its screen porches. Each floor is finished with high-quality oil-based stain in a variety of colors. There is also the option to upgrade flooring to different tile designs.



Add style and function to any screen porch or 3 season room with electrical outlets, crowned posts, skylights, a privacy wall, and even a fireplace. There is also the option of mounting a television in the screen porch or 3 season room. This allows homeowners the opportunity to watch their favorite shows and movies while enjoying their new addition.



The goal is to design a functional and stylish screen porch or 3 season room that fits each house and homeowner's needs. For inspiration, look at some of Pro-Built Construction's previously finished screen room projects and three season room projects. Besides the actual space of the screen porch, there is also the option to add a patio or open deck for more appeal and entertaining opportunities.



Pro-Built Construction has helped countless customers find the 3 season room or screen porch they've always wanted. The company maintains a perfect record with the BBB and has an abundance of positive reviews from many highly satisfied customers.



For answers to many general questions pertaining to screen porches and 3 season rooms, visit Pro-Built Construction's frequently asked questions page. For more specific information there is an online form available or you can call Pro-Built Construction at 919-235-9982.



Pro-Built Construction is owned by Nick Overby. Nick started Pro-Built Construction in 2007 and brings years of carpentry and construction experience to the table. Nick has built countless additions and stays committed to building quality structures.