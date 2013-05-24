Raleigh Triangle Restaurant Week

Mia Francesca Trattoria adds Italian Flare to Raleigh's Triangle Restaurant Week
Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2013 --We know there are a lot of choices for dining during Triangle Restaurant Week, but at Mia Francesca Trattoria Italian Restaurant, our chefs cultivate only the very freshest ingredients to bring what true Northern Italian casual fine dining is all about– our restaurant Italian cuisine menu in North Hills- offers the finest Northern Italian food made with only fresh, local ingredients, with wonderfully rustic flare that features our always made from scratch Italian sauces, pastas, and dishes. Because we are a truly local restaurant, we celebrate only the freshest North Carolina ingredients and we are proud to be a member of the NC Agriculture Department’s “Got to Be NC” program.
If you’ve been curious why everyone is saying Mia Francesca is the best Italian restaurant in Raleigh and the Triangle Restaurant Week is the best opportunity for everyone to check out our unique lunch ($15) and dinner ($30) menus:
We are featuring four appetizing
Triangle Restaurant Week lunch entrees:
*First Course*
Insalata della Casa
Romaine, carrot, cucumber, & tomato with balsamic vinaigrette
Insalata di Cesare
Classic caesar salad with croutons and parmesan
Bruschette alla Romano
Garlic toast with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, olive oil
*Second Course*
Risotto al Pomodoro
Italian rice with roasted plum tomatoes, arugula & fontina cheese
Penne Rapini
Penne pasta, broccoli rabe, cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and shaved parmesan
Panino alla Parmigiano
Breaded chicken breast topped with a tomato basil sauce, mozzarella & served on ciabatta
Gamberi Insalata
Pan Seared shrimp, mixed greens, chopped tomatoes, red onion, olive oil, lemon
*Third Course*
Tiramisu
Lady fingers soaked in espresso and rum with mascarpone cheese and cocoa
For Triangle Restaurant Week dinner menu,
we have five scrumptious entrees to tempt you:
*Second Course*
Cappellacci Carciofi
Spinach and artichoke filled pasta, peas, fresh tomatoes, & basil cream sauce
Pollo alla Romano
Roasted chicken breast with garlic, shallots, rosemary, lemon, olive oil and roasted potatoes
Pollo Diavola
Pan Seared chicken breast with capers, black olives, chili flakes, and tomato basil sauce
Scallop Risotto
Pan Seared scallops over a citrus risotto with peas, artichokes, asparagus, and baby spinach
Penne Rapini
Penne pasta, broccoli rabe, cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and shaved parmesan
*Third Course*
Torta di Formaggi
Vanilla cheesecake served over fresh berries with a raspberry sauce and vanilla anglaise
We bring the love of food and friends together every day. Join us for the special Triangle Restaurant week and any time you want both local and upscale to blend into a wonderful and charming meal experience!