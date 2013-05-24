Raleigh Triangle Restaurant Week

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2013 --We know there are a lot of choices for dining during Triangle Restaurant Week, but at Mia Francesca Trattoria Italian Restaurant, our chefs cultivate only the very freshest ingredients to bring what true Northern Italian casual fine dining is all about– our restaurant Italian cuisine menu in North Hills- offers the finest Northern Italian food made with only fresh, local ingredients, with wonderfully rustic flare that features our always made from scratch Italian sauces, pastas, and dishes. Because we are a truly local restaurant, we celebrate only the freshest North Carolina ingredients and we are proud to be a member of the NC Agriculture Department’s “Got to Be NC” program.



If you’ve been curious why everyone is saying Mia Francesca is the best Italian restaurant in Raleigh and the Triangle Restaurant Week is the best opportunity for everyone to check out our unique lunch ($15) and dinner ($30) menus:



We are featuring four appetizing



Triangle Restaurant Week lunch entrees:



*First Course*



Insalata della Casa



Romaine, carrot, cucumber, & tomato with balsamic vinaigrette



Insalata di Cesare



Classic caesar salad with croutons and parmesan



Bruschette alla Romano



Garlic toast with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, olive oil



*Second Course*



Risotto al Pomodoro



Italian rice with roasted plum tomatoes, arugula & fontina cheese



Penne Rapini



Penne pasta, broccoli rabe, cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and shaved parmesan



Panino alla Parmigiano



Breaded chicken breast topped with a tomato basil sauce, mozzarella & served on ciabatta



Gamberi Insalata



Pan Seared shrimp, mixed greens, chopped tomatoes, red onion, olive oil, lemon



*Third Course*



Tiramisu



Lady fingers soaked in espresso and rum with mascarpone cheese and cocoa



For Triangle Restaurant Week dinner menu,



we have five scrumptious entrees to tempt you:



*First Course*



*Second Course*



Cappellacci Carciofi



Spinach and artichoke filled pasta, peas, fresh tomatoes, & basil cream sauce



Pollo alla Romano



Roasted chicken breast with garlic, shallots, rosemary, lemon, olive oil and roasted potatoes



Pollo Diavola



Pan Seared chicken breast with capers, black olives, chili flakes, and tomato basil sauce



Scallop Risotto



Pan Seared scallops over a citrus risotto with peas, artichokes, asparagus, and baby spinach



*Third Course*



Torta di Formaggi



Vanilla cheesecake served over fresh berries with a raspberry sauce and vanilla anglaise



We bring the love of food and friends together every day. Join us for the special Triangle Restaurant week and any time you want both local and upscale to blend into a wonderful and charming meal experience!