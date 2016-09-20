Rally Flip Cap Celebrates the Launch of Two New Berkeley Hats Which Have Become a Talking Point with Sport Fans

Torrance, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2016 --Rally Flip Cap, a family business founded by two brothers, Jordan Kay a former Berkeley alumni and placekicker, and Ian Kay are pleased to announce they have two new products to add to their range of caps. The two new baseball caps invented by Jordan Kay include the Cal Go Bears Hat and the Cal Dry Erase Hat. Rally time just got better.



The two official licensed products have become a talking point around the USA with sports fans and baseball cap enthusiasts. Jordan Kay looked at all the baseball caps from the days of 1860 when the Brooklyn Excelsiors first wore a ball cap and decided a major new design feature was needed to add more fun while enhancing the fan experience inside and outside of the stadium.



Jordan Kay said: "My brother and I had a mission to create a new category within headwear that puts a fun spin on the traditional baseball cap. Now you can blend in or stand out. We have two different versions of Rally Flip Caps - Classic and Dry Erase. Ball caps have evolved beyond baseball and sports. Worn for a brand, team, or fashion, the common cap nowadays has become a symbol of self-expression and identity. The desire to express your personality will never go out of style. The Rally Flip Cap is an ideal way to support a cause, make a lasting impression, put a smile on someone's face or at the very least, cover up a bad hair day."



The Cal Go Bears Cap (http://www.rallyflipcap.com/cal-go-bears-hat/) displays the word Cal in stylish letters, but when people want to give their support to their team they use the hidden flip feature, which displays Go Bears. The flip design feature is functional and stealth, but it doesn't stop there. Jordan wanted to add a new feature and designed a Cal Dry Erase Cap.



The Dry Erase Cap has caused excitement and curiosity with hat lovers and fans of all kind by having a hidden flip feature that allows them to write their own words and erase them when they want a new message displayed (http://www.rallyflipcap.com/cal-dry-erase-hat/). With the erase pen any message can be displayed including let's win the game, marry me, or would you like to go to the prom (makes for a great ice breaker). With the hidden flip feature and the dry erase feature, it has become the most unique baseball cap on the planet because it looks like a regular hat.



Jordan Kay who still remembers his playing days with pride and the joy he got from the fans said, "the fans gave us players so much, inspiration, support, and cheering. I also wanted to give them something back, the ability to give them what they gave to us players because we play for the fans and for the love of the game."



He continued: "A portion of the purchase goes to teaching and research activities at UC Berkeley. Not only are people buying this one of a kind cap, but they will also support UC Berkeley."



The Dry Erase Cap and the Cal Go Bears Cap are both priced at $29.99. They have quickly become a big seller with people who want to stand out (get someone's attention) while showing how devoted they are to their team and UC Berkeley.



For more information, please visit http://www.rallyflipcap.com/cal



About Jordan Kay

Jordan Kay was a Berkeley student from 2004 -2009. He was a walk on placekicker and in the Fall of 2007, he earned himself a scholarship under the leadership of then coach Jeff Tedford. During his time as a placekicker, he shared the field with NFL players Aaron Rodgers, Marshawn Lynch, Justin Forsett, Alex Mack, DeSean Jackson, Chris Conte, Bryan Anger, to name a few.