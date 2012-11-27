RAM Technologies Expands Sales Force with New Vice President of Sales

Fort Washington, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2012 --RAM Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of software, ecommerce solutions and services for healthcare payers, today announced the addition of Jose A. Lopez as Vice President of Sales. Mr. Lopez will focus on business development strategies and the continued expansion of RAM’s presence in the healthcare payer market.



“We are extremely pleased to have Jose join RAM,” said Christopher P. Minton, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing of RAM Technologies. “Jose is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in our market. He has a firm grasp of the competitive edge that HEALTHsuite and eHealthsuite bring to health plans as they shed the limits of outdated platforms and prepare for health care reform and beyond.”



Mr. Lopez has over 20 years of successful senior level experience leading start-ups, early and late stage healthcare, insurance and financial services, technology and ecommerce companies in the U.S. and internationally. Prior to joining RAM, he held a series of senior executive positions at Ebix, Inc., including Vice President of Sales of Ebix Health. Earlier in his career, Mr. Lopez held executive positions in sales, marketing and management at FACTS Services, Inc., Quantus Administrators and Genelco, Inc.



“I am excited to join an outstanding team at RAM who has built an amazing solution that generates much attention in a very competitive market,” Lopez said. “I look forward to leveraging RAM’s enterprise product suite as the vehicle for health plans to realize administrative efficiencies and increase quality of care, while enabling them to deploy new models of post-reform healthcare.”



About RAM Technologies

RAM Technologies is a leading provider of enterprise software for the healthcare industry. For over 31 years, RAM Technologies has led the way in the creation of superior software solutions for health plans serving Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, Self-funded, and Federal Employee Health Programs. RAM Technologies has been recognized on Inc. Magazine’s List of Fastest Growing Private Companies for the last four years and has also been featured in the Philadelphia Business Journal’s Lists of Top Technology Employers and Top Software Developers. To learn more about RAM Technologies call (877) 654-8810 or visit http://www.ramtechnologiesinc.com.