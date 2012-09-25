RAM Technologies, Inc.: HEALTHsuite Version 11.6 Provides Competitive Edge for Health Care Payers

Fort Washington, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2012 --RAM Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of software applications for health care payers, has released Version 11.6 of their enterprise application HEALTHsuite®. This latest release features significant advancements in health plan administration including expanded capabilities for claims and authorization pricing, added intervals for greater premium billing flexibility, expanded correspondence and customer service functions to name a few.



“We are constantly extending the RAM solution suite to remain ahead of the demands of the industry,” states Robert A. Tulio, President of RAM Technologies. “The latest enhancements to the HEALTHsuite system reinforce our commitment to our clients to provide the tools and capabilities they need to compete effectively in this ever changing market.”



The latest HEALTHsuite release includes many capabilities to improve health plan administration including:



- Enriched Authorization and Claims Pricing Functionality

- Additional Intervals for Greater Premium Billing Flexibility

- Fully Integrated ESRD Grouper-Pricer

- Enhanced Tracking and Reporting for Customer Service Requests

- Expanded Letter Capabilities

- Extended Options to Administer Division of Responsibility

- And more



HEALTHsuite is a fully integrated application that provides advanced automation across the health plan enterprise. Combined with eHealthsuite™, RAM’s innovative web portal product, RAM’s products provide comprehensive functionality for health plans who desire a fully integrated solution suite to maximize employee productivity and lower costs.



About RAM Technologies, Inc.

RAM Technologies is a leading provider of enterprise software applications for the healthcare industry. For over 31 years RAM Technologies has led the way in the creation of superior software solutions for health plans serving Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, Self-funded, and Federal Employee Health Programs. RAM Technologies has been recognized on Inc. Magazine’s List of Fastest Growing Private Companies for the last four years and the Philadelphia Business Journal’s Lists of Top Technology Employers and Top Software Developers. To learn more about RAM Technologies visit www.ramtechnologiesinc.com or call (877) 654-8810.