RAM Technologies Once Again Recognized by Inc. as One of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies

Fort Washington, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2012 --RAM Technologies, Inc., of Fort Washington, Pennsylvania has once again been named to Inc. Magazine’s list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies. The Inc. 5000 recognizes American companies with the greatest annual growth. RAM Technologies increased revenues by 39% focused exclusively on the sale and delivery of their software solutions HEALTHsuite® and eHealthsuite™ designed to simplify health care administration.



“Creating a competitive advantage for our clients is an integral part of RAM Technologies’ core vision. Our success is tied directly to the success of our clients,” stated Christopher P. Minton, Vice President of RAM Technologies. “Being included on the Inc. 5000 list for four years in a row is confirmation that our solutions are providing the competitive edge our clients need to get ahead in today’s healthcare environment.”



RAM Technologies’ solutions HEALTHsuite and eHealthsuite were developed specifically for healthcare payers. Combined, these solutions enable health plans to streamline operations, improve employee productivity and control administrative costs at a time when government regulations and the market are demanding greater efficiency.



HEALTHsuite is an enterprise application with fully integrated functionality to automate health plan administration including enrollment and eligibility processing, benefit administration, provider contracting and reimbursement, credentialing, utilization and medical management, care management, claims adjudication, encounter processing, overpayment recovery, subrogation, capitation, customer service, fulfillment, premium billing, operations and management reporting, EDI and more.



eHealthsuite is RAM’s innovative web portal product that facilitates on-demand access to information for the constituents of the health plan, reducing the expense and time associated with customer service calls. eHealthsuite allows members and providers to access their information in real-time, and provides the ability to conduct transaction processing from their offices or homes through a secured SSL connection via the Internet.



About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000, now in its’ sixth year, is a distinguished editorial award that celebrates innovation and the success of entrepreneurial leaders. The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period and is the most comprehensive portrait of fast-growing private companies assembled anywhere. All honoree companies are individually profiled on Inc.com. Each profile is researched and reported on by one of the dozens of writers assigned to the project and include CEO interviews. For more information visit www.inc.com



About RAM Technologies, Inc.

RAM Technologies is a leading provider of enterprise software applications for the healthcare industry. For over 31 years RAM Technologies has led the way in the creation of advanced systems for health plans serving Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, Self-funded, and Federal Employee Health Programs. In addition to inclusion on the Inc. 5000 for the past four years, RAM Technologies has also been featured on the Philadelphia Business Journal’s List of Top Technology Employers and Top Software Developers. You can contact RAM Technologies by phone (877) 654-8810 or on the web http://www.ramtechnologiesinc.com Claims Adjudication Software