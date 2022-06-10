Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2022 --Ranch Realty, a top-level real estate company that has over 50 years of experience, recommends using a real estate agent whether buying or selling a home in Scottsdale, Phoenix, 85268, 85260, Gainey Ranch, McCormick Ranch, or the surrounding areas. If homeowners are selling their homes, they'll work to attract as many potential buyers as possible to get the home sold, and if clients are buying a home, they'll provide a list of potential properties that will fit their needs.



When clients are selling their home, they might be tempted to do an FSBO, or For Sale By Owner. Many people do this in order to save money on a real estate agent and instead pocket that money themselves. Most of those that go this route find out the hard way that getting people interested in their home isn't that easy, and that they have a lot of competition from other home sellers.



Plus, unless they understand all of the needed documents, they may not save all that much money because of having to employ a lawyer for legal documents and other professional assistance. Hiring a real estate agent takes all of these burdens off of the homeowner so that they can focus on making their home look attractive so that it sells quickly.



When clients are in the market, it isn't that easy to find the right home. Like many other things in life, finding the right home for buyers is a numbers game, and a good real estate agent will be able to provide them with a pre-filtered list of homes to review to have a better shot at finding the right home for them.



A home might be too small, that home might not have the needed number of bedrooms, and the real estate agent professional from Ranch Realty will help them sort through a lot of homes quickly to get to the ones that are worth their time investment to look at.



Whether buying or selling, the real estate agents at Ranch Realty can help make sure that clients get what they are looking for. Put their real estate agents' years of experience to work in finding the right property for sale in Scottsdale, Phoenix, 85268, 85260, Gainey Ranch, McCormick Ranch, and the surrounding areas.



About Ranch Realty

Ranch Realty is a full-service, family-owned residential real estate & property management company doing business in Scottsdale, Arizona since 1974. Homes, condos & townhouses for sale & for rent, furnished & unfurnished rental properties, luxury vacation rentals, and long & short-term leases. To learn more, visit www.ranchrealty.com.