Rancho Santa Margarita, CA Dentist Dr. Ivan Ho Offers Dental Implants for Full Arch Tooth Loss

Dr. Ivan Ho, Rancho Santa Margarita dentist at Platinum Dental is helping patients who have experienced full arch tooth loss finally find a better, permanent solution to restoring their smiles with dental implants. Prior to the availability of dental implants, patients who experienced the loss of their top or bottom arches of teeth due to decay, health problems, or aging had to rely on removable dentures which present a whole host of problems and lifestyle interference. However, with dental implants, Dr. Ho is able to give patients a permanent smile again using fixed bridges that are designed to function just like natural teeth.



An estimated 20 million Americans currently rely on full or partial dentures each day for regular activities like eating and speaking. While dentures do restore aesthetics and partial function to patient's smiles after tooth loss, it is still common for them to become loose, ill-fitted, cause pain for the patient, and also prevent them from eating foods like fresh vegetables and fruits as well as tough meat, hard nuts, etc. Additionally, the adhesive pastes, strips, and cushions required for removable dentures often leave the patient with much to be desired. Using dental implants, Dr. Ho is able to anchor small metal studs directly into the patients jawbone that are used to permanently fix bridges, or a series of artificial teeth, directly to the patient's bone structure, allowing them to have the full function and strength they once had with their natural teeth.



To complete the procedure, Dr. Ho surgically installs a series of 4-6 small implants on the upper or lower arch of the mouth to replace the lost tooth roots. While these implants heal and fuse with the bone, patients are provided with temporary teeth that allow them to speak and chew properly. Once the implants are properly healed, Dr. Ho attaches the bridges that look, feel, and function just like natural teeth.



About Dr. Ho

Dr. Ho has been practicing dentistry for 25 years and is renowned both locally and internationally for his expertise and training with dental implants and cosmetic dentistry. He has received numerous awards and accolades for his achievements in dentistry, is a member of several professional dental organizations, and is often featured on local and national television programs as a dental professional.



For more information about Dr. Ho and the dental implants he offers to provide patients with full arch restorations after tooth loss, please visit http://www.platinumdental.net.