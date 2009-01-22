Randal Dawson Elected to the Editorial Advisory Group of the Real Estate Capital Institute

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2009 -- The Real Estate Capital Institute® added the seasoned realty industry veteran, Randal Dawson, to its Editorial Advisory Group for 2009. Mr. Dawson is a Senior Vice President with CB Richard Ellis. He specializes in the market analysis/valuation of affordable housing and low-income housing tax credits.



Randal is also a Member of the Appraisal Institute (MAI) and is a Certified General Appraiser in 17 states, with a national specialty practice in affordable housing and low-income housing tax credits. Mr. Dawson serves on the Appraisal Institute’s-National Publication Committee as a primary reviewer for two recent publications from the Appraisal Institute - Valuation and Market Studies for Affordable Housing and Market Analysis for Real Estate.



The Real Estate Capital Institute’s Editorial Advisory Group (“EAG”) members typically serve a two-year term and include some of the nation's most renowned realty professionals and scholars. The group is composed of capital providers, investment bankers, investors, consultants, academicians and appraisers. The Institute solicits market comments from these industry leaders as well as other senior executives.



Although the Institute collects market research from various sources, EAG member observations are particularly important. Issued monthly or more frequently, depending upon market conditions, EAG comments track market momentum. To protect privacy and promote an open exchange of ideas, many EAG observations are often posted anonymously. Members' comments, furthermore, do not necessarily reflect opinions of their respective organizations, employers or the Institute.



According to the Institute's research director, Nat Zvislo, "Randal’s expertise in affordable housing and low-income tax credits provide stronger depth to the Advisory Board’s talent pool. Such programs are critical to realty capital market flow as federal, state and local funding assistance help launch more developments as private capital remains sidelined. "



ABOUT US:



The Institute is an independent research association dedicated to studying real estate capital markets. With roots dating back to 1983, the Institute is staffed by volunteers. The Institute's research is based on the analysis of current income-property debt/equity market data. Funding parameters -- including yields and pricing - are posted daily for apartment, industrial, retail, office and hospitality properties.



Based on EAG feedback, the Institute now covers markets with the highest frequency. Last year, for instance, the Institute recently announced the nation's first toll-free, independent mortgage rate watch (e.g., not advertising specific lender rates). The service is known at The Real Estate Capital Rateline 7RE-CAPITAL (773-227-4825). The newscast announces key Treasury, LIBOR, Bank Prime and permanent mortgage rates. The information is refreshed throughout each business day.

