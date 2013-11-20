Randy Blankstein, President of the Boulder Group, to Speak at ICSC N3 Triple Net Lease Conference

Northbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2013 --Randy Blankstein, President of national net lease advisory firm The Boulder Group, will be a featured speaker at the ICSC N3 Triple Net Lease Conference in Dallas on March 4th, 2014.



He will be moderating a panel discussing the Single Tenant Net Lease Market Overview and Forecast. The panel will be a wide ranging macro level discussion by the industries foremost leaders to explain where the single tenant net lease industry stands and how it will change the commercial real estate investment landscape moving forward. The panel will cover cap rate trends, industry consolidation and the fundraising environment for the net lease sector.



About The Boulder Group

