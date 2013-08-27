Randy Blankstein, President of the Boulder Group, to Speak at Interface Net Lease Conference

Northbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2013 --Randy Blankstein, President of national net lease advisory firm The Boulder Group, will be a featured speaker at the Interface Net Lease Conference in New York City on September 12th, 2013.



He will be speaking on a panel discussing the net lease investment market and how the continued supply shortage is impacting cap rates and transaction velocity.



About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high net worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $1.6 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. In 2012, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by Real Capital Analytics. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago. The firm’s website is http://www.bouldergroup.com