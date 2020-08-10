Randy Heddon Releases New Track and Accompanying Video "Walking This Road"

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2020 --In the wake of Civil Rights icon John Lewis's July 17 death, musician Randy Heddon wants the public to know there's still a great deal of work to be done.



Licensed to YouTube by CD Baby (on behalf of the artist), "Walking This Road" sheds light on social justice topics as Heddon takes viewers with him to the streets of Portland. The video features powerful black-and-white portraits showcasing the movement's longevity.



With emphatic piano chords and moving lyrics like In a world of shadow and light / In this place where we say our goodbyes / Now I'm walking this road / It never ends, "Walking This Road" is meant to spark awareness and change.



And so Heddon invites listeners to walk this road with him. Through his music, he urges the public to help overcome police brutality, celebrate Black lives, and refrain from turning a blind eye to racial injustice. One day, he sings, a new world will begin.



A portion of the proceeds from "Walking This Road" will be donated to social justice organizations like the NAACP, the ACLU, the Black Lives Matter Global Network, and the Bail Project.



WATCH NOW

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pRubsyS1wNc



About Randy Heddon

Randy Heddon is a Berklee School of Music graduate and professional musician dividing his time between Portland, Oregon and Santa Fe, New Mexico. His album "Walking This Road" has been nominated Best Album of the Year by the New Mexico Music Awards.