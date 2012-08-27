Range of IT Solutions for Textile & Apparels at Soft-Tex

Mumbai, Maharashtra -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2012 --Soft-Tex 2012 is a 24x7 dedicated online trade fair which brings the world’s widest variety of IT solutions for the textile, apparel and retail sector, all under one roof, with an objective to showcase IT solutions as an asset rather than an expense.



This initiative from fibre2fashion, the worlds largest global textile, apparel and fashion B2B portal is an effort to help the IT sector to showcase their software and solutions to a focused audience from the textile and apparel sector.



In its third edition, Soft-Tex continues to grow and serve as one of the major industry platforms for the IT sector which have bespoke solutions and designs for the textile value-chain.



This year, IT solution providers have showcased successful offerings like ERP, Retail/POS, Dyeing Management, Shop Floor Management, RFID, QC and other functional solutions at Soft-Tex.



Soft-Tex has been thoughtfully designed to place information at the finger tips of visitors. Navigating will be a pleasurable experience for visitors who will also enjoy one-on-one interaction with a wide variety of companies displaying specialized as well as bespoke solutions.



The Gold Sponsor of the event - WFX is the world's leading provider of collaborative enterprise software and solutions for the fashion specifically tailored towards fashion & apparel; accessories; footwear; luggage and leather goods and the furniture and furnishings industries.



Also joining Soft-Tex 2012 is second time participant - Intex Consulting GmbH. It is a software consulting company, providing professional textile ERP solutions. Redrose also participating for the second time provides solutions for the apparel and footwear sectors.



Other IT companies participating in the fair include G-Pro Technologies, which has innovative and award winning solutions for textile and apparel shop floor management including RFID. Ideatec provides affordable ERP applications for growing and mid-size applications and integrated solutions especially for the dyeing industry.



Dynamic Vertical Solutions (DVS) which has a global presence makes available end-to-end retail solutions. Also joining the bandwagon are consulting multi-nationals ITC Infotech, Wipro and Infinite Computer Solutions with core expertise in functional and enterprise solutions for manufacturing and retail industry.



Click here to visit Soft-Tex 2012.



Read More at : http://www.fibre2fashion.com/news/textiles-technology-news/global/newsdetails.aspx?news_id=114910