Rania Hanson Is Announced Business Development Director for WYSIWYG Marketing

Lees Summit, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2020 --WYSIWYG Marketing, a trusted and reliable source for the best in Internet marketing digital services and other digital services vital to small business growth and development announces the hiring of a new business development director - Rania Hanson. Rania brings a wealth of experience to the table and has recently stated the following: "I am proud to have been in the hotel public relations industry in Europe and Switzerland for many years, primarily working for the Intercontinental. I love the art of friendly chit-chat and casual conversation. Discussing innovative ideas and connecting business commonalities for the financial benefit and overall success of everyone involved is my true passion. I do love yoga and have taught the art for over 20 years. I have a beautiful family that includes a lovely husband and twins, a boy and girl. I am very global in my thinking and have lived in many countries over the years. I am, many would agree, perhaps the most proactive high-level energizer in the family."



"With international challenges like those being experienced in the current unique business climate, it is refreshing to have a new face and new perspective in our company." States Ryan Jennings Founder of WYSIWYG Marketing. Rania will be located in our Denver office and will be primarily tasked with leading account and business development nationwide. She brings a remarkable and impressive spirit and relentless dedication to our diverse and experienced team. Rania will actively be spearheading new client prospecting as well as heading up the general grooming process. She has a level of dedication that is beyond compare and has already proven many times over to be a rapid learner, especially in the highly focused industrial manufacturing web marketing vertical.



WYSIWYG Marketing takes the guesswork out of finding the right digital marketing solution for industrial and manufacturing business websites that have a strong desire to win and succeed online. With a steady increase in the demand for this type of unique service, WYSIWYG Marketing will only continue to be a growth leader in the industry. When it comes to innovative SEO and online marketing, few other companies can compare. This recent announcement with regard to the hiring of a new business development director - Rania Hanson, it is clear to see WYSIWYG Marketing is an important part of the Internet marketing equation for forward-looking companies. Especially companies that understand the incredible power of modern Kansas City SEO and digital online marketing.



About Wysiwygmarketing.com

Wysiwygmarketing.com is a trusted and respected provider of a variety of online digital marketing and search engine optimization services. The company has been serving industrial and manufacturing businesses for well over a decade. Staffed by an experienced and knowledgeable team of professionals with decades of practical hands-on work in the industry, Wysiwygmarketing.com offers a host of search engine optimization, content development and social media engagement services. Delivering to customers reliable and dependable services for many years, the company is force in the online marketing arena nationwide. Wysiwygmarketing.com has excellent ratings, reviews and word-of-mouth recommendations. Wysiwygmarketing.com is a company with a long and trusted track record that continues to focus on the latest digital techniques and innovative marketing strategies