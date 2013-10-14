New Rank Tracker Software to Track Rankings in Google, YouTube and Social Signals Is Now Available

Syracuse, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2013 --A new rank tracker tool, Ezee Rank Tracker software is now available that will allow tracking accurate rankings of various websites in Google, YouTube and Social Signals.



The latest tracker comes in aid to access search results of SEO keywords and unlimited websites over 188 regional Google domains. It is also able to track various social signals from nine platforms, including Youtube video ranks.



According to owner of EzeeRankTracker.com where this rank tracker tool is available, “The new software would be effective to decipher accurate report of website ranking. The software works with effective proficiency and users can also get up-to-date notifications through email regarding SEO or potential changes of their website rankings. They can also view their website’s performance with the help of efficient and detailed graphic representation.”



The website owner informs that Ezee Rank Tracker sends complete whitelabel reports automatically to the users. Moreover, it offers unlimited support for both private and public proxies, which means users’ relief from getting their proxies blocked by Google algorithm.



A spokesperson of EzeeRankTracker.com says, “The software is handy to track effective social signals from reputed platforms. In addition, users can also track Google Rankings of over 1000 results. They can even view detailed report of their website’s current position and changes in its ranking position with unparalleled optimization and depth.”



The software also provides innumerable advantages through supplying unlimited domains with unlimited keywords that can be used over them. Apart from these, separate setting of localization per domain and even sending automatic reports to clients, provide best feature of the latest software, the spokesperson informs.



Mike Sanders, a website owner says, “Ezee Rank Tracker has certainly helped to look for new avenues to innovate the company’s website. The authentic SEO reports have helped to take in-depth look into the website and bring in effective changes to increase its rank over the top search engines.”



Ezee Rank Tracker also provides facility in adding memos for any change in website ranking. This even helps clients to remain aware of all actions.



About Ezee Rank Tracker

This software offers exclusive access to unlimited SEO keywords and website searches over 188 Google domains. They allow clients to check more than 1000 positions within SERPs and even allow them to develop their own.