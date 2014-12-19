Rap Up 2014 Competition by Vodacom4u

Durban, South Africa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2014 --Vodacom4U has come up with an exciting competition 4U this summer, all you have to do is



- Post a video not more than 40 Sec Using these 4 words (youth, unique, future, LG Beat) and create a 40-second rap/music video.

- Post this on the 4U Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Vodacom4U ) ,

- like the LG Mobile South Africa page (https://www.facebook.com/LGMobileSA)

- and the 4 most creative videos stand a chance to each win a new LG Beat G3 phone!!! (Competition ends 24December)



Let's rap up 2014 on a good beat #4U



For more information visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Vodacom4U and our website http://www.vodacom4u.co.za/



About Vodacom4u

Our first store was opened on the 1st October 2003. Together, we have all the necessary experience, passion and drive to go to the very top and stay there.



We currently have a total of (73) operating stores and to date (65) stores newly revamped to a Fresh New Look & Feel. Our new store design is modern, clean, stylish and fresh. Vodacom 4U stores exude a fun and youthful vibe with M-TV and other music channels played in-store. Self-help integrated touch screens in-store allow an interactive personal experience with the technology and services available.