Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2016 --Zeb Halsell, one of the creative minds behind Andabata Legatum Pictures, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo that offers the audience a chance to be a part of Hollywood. This campaign has a funding goal of $150,000, which needs to be raised in order to begin production of "Rapacious", the production company's exciting new film. With the slogan "Driven by Money. Controlled by Power. Forced by Love.", "Rapacious" promises to be an action packed, edge of your seat thriller. The team has already begun the initial steps of making this film a reality, and have an exciting "proof of concept" trailer that shows the audience what the team is truly capable of. When discussing the trailer, Halsell states, "Due to the expensive nature of making a quality film we are forced to reach out to you to help boost us to the next step and make this film a reality. If you like what we have done here, imagine what we could do with an actual budget!"



"Rapacious" is a character driven thriller that focuses on protagonist Preston Pool, a former marine in his 20's who is suffering from PTSD. His life is turned upside down when he inadvertently becomes connected to criminal activities involving the Russian mob, Chinese government officials and Mexican crime syndicates; who are all trying to get their hands on a powerful ancient relic. "Rapacious" has all of the elements that make a movie great: drama, excitement, suspense, action, and of course romance. The team at Andabata are pursuing some big names for their film, and will only disclose the names once signed. A few of the actors in the trailer are very recognizable, having starred in popular shows like: "NYPD Blue", "ER", "CSI Miami", "Legally Blond", "The Equalizer", "Hannah Montana", "Castle", etc. The cast is subject to change as specific stars are being pursued for certain leading roles.



The team at Andabata Legatum Pictures has been working very diligently on all of the essential groundwork for "Rapacious", and they are now ready to begin the process of bringing the feature film to the audience which is why they have launched their Indiegogo campaign, and hired a team of crowdfunding specialists to help them spread the word. The team will finalize casting during November 2016 and start shooting the film in January 2017, with a projected release date of December 2017. As an added bonus with this campaign, the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "Shout Out" perk that enables a supporter to follow the film and receive all of the updates, to various "Rapacious" movie merchandise items, a chance to attend one of the premiers with the all-star cast, and a very limited once in a lifetime "Ultimate Filmmaker" perk.



About Andabata Legatum Pictures

Andabata Legatum Pictures is a motion picture production company based in Los Angeles, California. It specializes in the development of feature films and television productions, while also providing a post-production facility to accommodate the needs of any project from basic editing to 3D animation.



About Zeb Halsell

Zeb Halsell was born on December 21, 1990 in Wichita Falls, Texas, USA. He is an actor and producer, known for Robin & Chase (2013), Gutter King (2010) and Strange Love (2014).



