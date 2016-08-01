Rapid City Plastic Surgeons Offer Mommy Makeover Procedure to Help Women Achieve Their Pre-Pregnancy Figures

Rapid City, SD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2016 --Women in South Dakota who want to improve their figures to achieve their pre-pregnancy shape after enduring pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding can do so with the mommy makeover procedure offered by the expert surgeons at Black Hills Plastic Surgery. Dr. Robert J. Schutz and Dr. Mary C. Snyder are known for their expertise in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery and are helping women feel confident once again with their appearance through a variety of procedures offered with a mommy makeover.



Women who endure pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding often find that even with the most rigid diet and exercise regimens, their figure never quite returns to its pre-pregnancy state. Most often, women become unhappy with saggy or deflated breasts, abdomen skin and muscles that are loose and lax, or pockets of stubborn fat that just don't seem to go away. With a mommy makeover, patients consult with the surgeons at Black Hills Plastic Surgery to determine the specific combination of procedures that will produce the type of results they want to see with their figure. These procedures can include breast lifts and augmentations, tummy tucks, and liposuction, depending on the needs and preferences of the patient.



A mommy makeover can correct loose abdomen muscles and remove stretch marks with a tummy tuck procedure and can eliminate sagging breasts through a breast lift combined with an augmentation if increased breast volume is desired. During this makeover, the surgeons can also realign the nipples and areolas, create breast symmetry, and remove excessive abdominal fat with liposuction.



The benefit of a mommy makeover is that patients can have multiple procedures completed while under general anesthesia. They are able to treat a variety of concerns with their figure at once so their appearance is transformed to the end result they desire without having to undergo several different procedures at separate times. This also reduces the amount of recovery time patients would require if receiving all of these procedures at separate times.



Women who are interested in a mommy makeover at Black Hills Plastic Surgery can request a consultation online or can call (605) 343-7208 to schedule an appointment with one of their two expert plastic surgeons.



About Dr. Robert J. Schutz and Dr. Mary C. Snyder

Dr. Schutz and Dr. Snyder are known as two of the leading plastic surgeons in the state of South Dakota, and patients often even travel from out-of-state to have their cosmetic procedures performed at Black Hills Plastic Surgery. Dr. Schutz has more than two decades of experience as a board certified plastic surgeon. Dr. Snyder is also board certified and specializes in facial reconstruction, body contouring, breast enhancement, and breast reconstruction.



To learn more about Dr. Robert Schutz, Dr. Mary Snyder, and the mommy makeover procedure they offer South Dakota women who desire a transformed figure after pregnancy and childbirth, please visit www.blackhillsplasticsurgery.com.