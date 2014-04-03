Naperville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2014 --Fox Valley Institute has six therapists who have been trained and certified in Rapid Resolution Therapy (RRT).



RRT is a painless and effective method of treatment developed by Dr. Jon Connelly, Ph.D. The focus is on eliminating the negative emotional or behavioral influence of past traumatic events, whether these experiences are remembered, repressed or forgotten. It is not necessary to relive past events or experience any pain. The mind is cleared, organized and optimized. Unconscious conflicts blocking desired change are pinpointed and resolved. The root cause of problems is then cleared and freedom from the influence of traumatic events is experienced. Some of the problems that this method of therapy treats are: abuse (sexual, physical and verbal), anxiety, compulsive behavior, food cravings, painful emotions, insomnia, nightmares, post-traumatic stress/post war, sexual addiction, alcohol or drug cravings, guilt and shame, obsessive thinking, panic attacks and self-harm. To learn more about Dr. Connelly or Rapid Resolution Therapy, please visit www.rapidresolutiontherapy.com. Be sure to read the success stories. To schedule an appointment with one of our RRT certified therapists, please contact anita@fvinstitute.com or call 708-718-0717, ext. 214.



About Fox Valley Institute

In addition to RRT, Fox Valley Institute offers individual, children, adolescent, couples, marriage, group, and family counseling services, as well as psychological testing, life coaching, Christian counseling, and the Life Line Technique. For more information about Fox Valley Institute, please visit www.fvinstitute.com or call 630-718-0717, ext. 0.



Fox Valley Institute

640 N. River Road, Suite 108

Naperville, IL 60563

Email: info@fvinstitute.com

Phone: 630-718-0717