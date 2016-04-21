Rapid Rise in Europeans Seeking Hair Transplants in Turkey

Istanbul, Turkey -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2016 --Dr. Yetkin Bayer, renowned hair transplant doctor in Turkey, has been responsible for creating innovative technologies and hair loss solutions for the last 20 years. With the rise in medical tourist patients who contribute over $1 billion to Turkey's annual economy, Dr. Yetkin Bayer is now receiving a rising amount of European visitors to his clinic.



Offering hair transplants to both men and women, Dr. Yetkin Bayer provides long-term solutions to his clients who are suffering from hair loss. Pioneering a number of techniques, he has effectively treated thousands of patients. Now, with the increasing travel of foreigners to Turkey for cosmetic procedures, he is welcoming patients from around the world into his surgery.



Turkey has always been a popular destination for those who live in Libya, Egypt, and the Gulf states, because of its low prices and close proximity. However, these affordable prices and the promise of professional and groundbreaking treatments are now responsible for bringing in foreign tourists from further abroad; including those from Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands. In December last year, Turkey's health ministry reported that 200 hair transplants took place in the country per day; many of the patients were foreign tourists.



About Dr. Yetkin Bayer

Relying on his years of expertise in the field, Dr. Yetkin Bayer offers hair transplants that provide a natural-looking hairline, which is exactly what those travelling to Turkey seek. The outpatient patient procedures are conducted at his clinic under general anesthetic and the patients are able to leave the surgery immediately, with no overnight stay required. Patients have no air travel restrictions and can return home immediately after the procedure. This adds to the ease with which foreign visitors can travel and receive surgery.



For more information on the effective and revolutionary hair transplants Dr. Yetkin Bayer performs, visit: http://www.yetkinbayer.com/en/



