Rapid Roofing Now Ranked as the Top 165 Roofing Contractors in the U.S.

Canton, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2017 --When on the hunt for roofing contractors in Canton, MI, locals need look no further for one with accolades. Rapid Roofing announces their new industry ranking as the Top 165 Roofing Contractors in the United States. Factory-trained by a distinguished industry leader for roof installations, the company has been recognized for three optimum reasons. Number one is their exceptional service. Second, is their commitment to follow the manufacturer's instructions to the letter. Thirdly, Rapid Roofing has been commended for offering the best warranty in the roofing industry, The Golden Pledge.



Providing customers with a new roof in Canton and Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company is on point with prime certification. To that end, Rapid Roofing is a GAF Master Elite Weather Stopper Roofing Contractor. Factory-certified, Master Elite contractors like Rapid Roofing are trusted in southeast Michigan as premier service providers. With rapidity in tow, the company can provide roof installation and roof repair in Canton, Michigan within twenty-four hours. Moreover, their services include tear-offs and siding.



Local experts in their field, Bill Beaty, owner and CEO of Rapid Roofing, said of the new prestigious ranking, "We couldn't be happier to link arms with GAF and produce these phenomenal results. We're all about doing the work with integrity and speed. Our customer's schedule is our top priority. We're in; we're out, we're providing quality assurance one job at a time."



Free estimates with no obligation are available for installations. Rapid Roofing also offers comprehensive roofing and siding inspections. For more information visit https://rapidroofing.com.



