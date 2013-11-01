Beltsville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2013 --The manufacturer of residential and commercial doors, and other products, brings this application to meet security, long-term assets protection, and minimized access interruption needs. The Model 676 design is a perfect fit for parking garages, industrial manufacturing facilities, government property, shipping & receiving docks, retail locations, and performance venues.



The industry setting features behind Model 676 include a reversing/sensing edge to prevent entrapment, a built-in stop-lock brake that guards against uncontrolled curtain travel, and photoelectric safety sensors with added sensory protection for avoiding damage. It is constructed from high-strength links, galvanized, solid-steel rods without the need for secondary link connections nor aluminum spacer tubes. The absence of secondary link connections and aluminum spacer tubes creates a stronger, solid grille for increased security. The RapidGrille can be ordered in straight lattice and optional brick patterns, with the option of aluminum links and spacer tubes, a complete stainless steel curtain or a power-coated curtain.



Built for long-lasting security demands, Model 676 utilizes a wear-resistant guide system to reduce daily wear and tear. Additional functionalists are in place to eliminate jolting starts and stops through a direct-drive gear system and a variable frequency drive. Control is provided by its NEMA-4X control panel, which operates on a built-in cycle counter and timer-to-close function. These attributes allow for ease of operation while analyzing system diagnostics.



About Overhead Door Corp

Overhead Door Corp. is a manufacturer of garage doors and openers, based in Dallas, Texas. The company provides solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial customers. A corporate family of four business units, Overhead Door Corp. is comprised of Access Systems Division, which features the Overhead Door and Wayne Dalton Corp. brands; The Genie Company, a manufacturer of residential and commercial operators; Horton Automatics, which includes automatic entrance systems; and TODCO, a producers of truck doors for the transportation industry.