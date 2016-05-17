Rapidly Expanding Online Binary Options Broker Trades Capital Introduces 24/7 Live Chat Support

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2016 --Trades Capital has recently introduced 24/7 live chat support to enhance their rapidly growing online platform for binary options trading. Since its inception about a year ago, Trades Capital has already assisted thousands of brokers with faster, easier, and safer trade execution.Run by a team of expert traders, this platform was created with the intention of helping all binary traders earn a profit regardless of their knowledge and expertise. All funds invested via Trades Capital remain secured by some of the world's most renowned banks and financial institutions.



Binary options trading has gained extreme popularity in the recent years, resulting in the formation of innumerable online brokerage services. Since their formation, Trades Capital has always made a conscious effort to stand apart from these companies by offering state-of-the-art facilities to the brokers. Their high-end software and user-friendly interface have already been appreciated by many traders. Some other key benefits of trading at Tradescapital.com are the availability of more deposit options, more trading options, and faster withdrawals.



Some of the top factors behind the popularity of Trades Capital are:



-Traders can start with a capital of just $250.

-Potential to earn up to 85% return on investment spending less than one hour.

-Highest level of security for the brokers with SSL 3.0 last generation 24h/24.

-High-quality guidance with a variety of signals, financial market reviews, and webinars.



Trades Capital also boasts a world-class education center where aspiring traders can learn the tricks of the trade from renowned experts. This learning center comprises of several videos, eBooks, trading strategy, fundamental and technical analysis, binary courses as well as research methods. The company has recently launched a mobile application to help brokers trade on the go.



Talking about the introduction of 24/7 live chat support, the CEO of Tradescapital.com Paul Heyward stated, "We are continuously looking for ways to make our platform the best for hassle-free and safe binary options trading. Now, our experts will be available round the clock over chat just to solve your problems instantaneously."



To find out more about trading at Tradescapital.com, please visit https://www.tradescapital.com/



About Trades Capital

Trades Capital has developed an advanced online platform that connects the casual investor to capital markets beyond the borders of the past. This area was considered by many people as a complex market and reserved only for professionals. Trades Capital offers a user-friendly interface, and it takes just a few minutes to master this trading platform.