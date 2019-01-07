RapidValue Featured as an Aspirant in Everest Group's Life & Pensions Insurance Digital Services PEAK Matrix 2019

Pleasanton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2019 --Everest Group has positioned and named RapidValue Solutions as an Aspirant in its recent report, "Life & Pensions (L&P) Insurance Digital Services PEAK Matrix™ 2019". The assessment report recognizes RapidValue for its insurance digital services' vision, offerings, scale and scope of operations, key solutions and partnerships.



Everest Group's PEAK Matrix assessments provide comparative assessments of service providers, products & solutions within various market segments. They are headquartered in Dallas, USA and have global operations. PEAK Matrix, specific to digital services in the L&P insurance sector, measures the impact created in the market captured through three sub-dimensions which are market adoption, portfolio mix and value delivered to the client based on customer feedback and transformational impact demonstrated through case studies.



"We are delighted to be featured as an Aspirant in "Life & Pensions (L&P) Insurance Digital Services PEAK Matrix™ 2019" report by Everest Group. It is indeed, an honor and a big achievement to be recognized by a prestigious industry research group. We are working with leading Fortune 500 Insurance companies and emerging Fintech and Insurtech firms in several digital transformation engagements focused on automating key business processes, improving efficiencies and enhancing customer experience. 2018 has also been an exciting year of working on cutting-edge solutions in the Insurance sector, powered by new age technologies like Cloud Engineering, DevOps, Robotic Process Automation, and Machine Learning. This recognition will help the company to enhance its service portfolio and build innovative digital services for the Insurance industry." says Rajesh Padinjaremadam, President and CEO, RapidValue.



In this research, Everest Group analyzed the vision and capabilities of 19 leading service providers specific to their digital services portfolio for the global L&P insurance sector. The comparative assessments by PEAK Matrix conferred the title of Aspirant to RapidValue because of its vision, capabilities/functionality, talent availability, market success/impact, and cost.



Download report: https://www2.everestgrp.com/reportaction/EGR-2018-41-R-3003/Marketing



About RapidValue

RapidValue is a global leader in digital transformation solutions including mobility, omni-channel, IoT, AI, RPA and cloud to enterprises worldwide. RapidValue offers its digital services to the world's top brands, Fortune 1000 companies and innovative emerging start-ups. With offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and India and operations spread across Middle-East, Europe and Canada, RapidValue delivers enterprise services and solutions across various industry verticals.



