RapidValue Featured as an Aspirant in the Everest Group's Insurance Application and Digital Services PEAK Matrix™

Pleasanton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2020 --Everest Group has positioned and named RapidValue Solutions, a leading provider of digital product engineering services, as an Aspirant in its recent reports, "Life & Annuities (L&A) Insurance Application and Digital Services PEAK Matrix™ 2020 – Conflated Growth and Efficiency Agendas" and "Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance Application and Digital Services PEAK Matrix™ 2020 - Coverage, Channels, and Commercial Model Innovation." The assessment reports recognize RapidValue's vision, offerings, scale and scope of operations, key solutions and partnerships in the Insurance space.



Everest Group is a consulting and research firm headquartered in Dallas, USA with global operations. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix™ assessments provide comparative assessments of service providers, products & solutions within various market segments. PEAK Matrix™, specific to Insurance digital services in the L&A and P&C sectors, measures the impact created in the market captured through three sub-dimensions which are market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered to the client based on customer feedback and transformational impact demonstrated through case studies.



"We are delighted to have been featured in the Everest Group's Insurance Digital Services PEAK Matrix™ for the second time. We are working with leading Insurance companies and emerging Fintech and Insurtech firms in several digital product engineering initiatives focused on automating key business processes, improving efficiencies and enhancing customer experience. This recognition will surely help the company to enhance its service portfolio and build more innovative services in the Insurance and Financial Services space." says Rajesh Padinjaremadam, President & CEO, RapidValue.



In these PEAK Matrix™ 2020 reports, Everest Group analyzed the vision, capabilities, and market impact of 20 leading service providers with respect to their IT application and digital services portfolios in the global L&A Insurance sector and P&C digital Insurance sector.



Having worked with leading Insurance firms and emerging Fintech and Insurtech companies, RapidValue is well equipped to develop and deploy innovative digital solutions that enable Insurance companies to achieve a competitive edge. The solutions are developed to integrate with multiple business systems with a key focus on improving operational efficiency, increasing ROI and enhancing customer experience.



About RapidValue

RapidValue is a global leader in digital product engineering solutions including mobility, omni-channel, IoT, AI, RPA and cloud to enterprises worldwide. RapidValue offers its digital services to the world's top brands, Fortune 1000 companies, and innovative emerging start-ups. With offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and India, and operations spread across the Middle-East, Europe and Canada, RapidValue delivers enterprise services and solutions across various industry verticals.

