RapidValue Featured as Major Contender in "Software Product Engineering Services – Market Trends and Services PEAK Matrix Assessment" Report

Everest Group has positioned and named RapidValue Solutions, a leading provider of digital transformation to enterprises worldwide, as a Major Contender in its recent report "Software Product Engineering Services – Market Trends and Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment". The assessment report recognizes RapidValue's software product engineering services vision, offerings, scale and scope of operations, key solutions and partnerships.



Everest Group, strategy consulting and research firm helps clients turn insights into actions in sourcing and IT-enabled services. They are headquartered in Dallas, USA and have global operations. Everest Group integrates consulting and research services. This helps leading enterprises to transform, adopt and adapt technology as sources of growth.



"We are delighted to be selected as a Major Contender in Software Product Engineering Services by the Everest Group. It is indeed, an honor and a big achievement to be recognized by a prestigious industry research group. This recognition will help the company to enhance its service portfolio and build more innovative services in product engineering." says Sirish Kosaraju, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, RapidValue.



The assessment report provides the software product engineering services market trends and analysis of key trends driving the change in software product engineering, along with their implications on enterprises and service providers. The report gives you comprehensive and detailed profiles of 18 software product engineering service providers.



Download Report: https://www2.everestgrp.com/reportaction/EGR-2017-15-R-2441/Marketing



About RapidValue

Armed with a large team of experts in consulting, UX design, application development, integration and testing, with experience delivering projects in mobility, IoT and cloud across industry verticals, worldwide. RapidValue deliver services to the world's top brands, fortune 1000 companies, multinational companies and emerging product firms. They have offices in the United States, United Kingdom and India with operations spread across Canada and Middle East.



To learn more about us, please visit http://www.rapidvaluesolutions.com/.