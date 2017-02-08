RapidValue Introduces AccuRate, Next-Gen Test Automation Suite to Fast-Track App Releases

Pleasanton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2017 --RapidValue Solutions, a global leader in digital transformation for enterprises launches next-gen test automation suite for organizations to go-to-market quickly, while assuring continuous quality.



AccuRate is a one-stop solution for test automation across various mobile platforms (iOS, Android, Web) and desktop browsers. It provides rich features for test execution, test control and test management with data-driven and keyword-driven testing capabilities. AccuRate includes 600+ pre-built functions for mobile and web automation leveraging open source tools such as Appium, Selenium and Protractor.



AccuRate saves script development time and effort by 50%, achieving easy maintenance of any User Interface (UI) related changes and carrying out simultaneous test execution on multiple devices and browsers. It also helps to reduce testing cost by 50% and the presence of on-premise and cloud based device farm saves recurring infrastructure cost. AccuRate eliminates the dependency of highly-skilled test automation engineers and provides 'drag-and-drop' scripting by non-coders to simplify automation.



"Having worked with over 200 customers in the past 5 years, we have realized that presence of too many platforms and different screen sizes is challenging for developers and testers to release bug-free application, on time. Moreover, additional resources are required for writing different scripts for different device platforms. This isn't an efficient way to test applications. To solve these challenges, RapidValue has built a radically new testing automation suite for developers and testers to accelerate software release cycles and is being used by over 20 customers" says Rinish K N, CTO, RapidValue.



AccuRate is unique for its accelerated testing, robust devops and seamless integration functionalities. The 'zero-code scripting' is a keyword-driven approach and essential for pre-built functions for automated test authoring while the 'all-in-one test script' proves to be a useful single script for mobile and web test automation. The 'eclipse plugin' facilitates faster script development and CI servers like Jenkin, Hudson and defect management tools like JIRA, QC etc. provide seamless integration. The parallel test execution on cloud involves script execution on Perfecto Cloud, AWS device farm, Sauce Labs.



For more information on AccuRate, please visit: http://www.rapidvaluesolutions.com/accurate/



About RapidValue

RapidValue is a leading provider of end-to-end mobility, omni-channel, IoT and cloud solutions to enterprises worldwide. Armed with a large team of experts in consulting, UX design, application engineering and testing, along with experience delivering global projects, RapidValue offers a range of services across various industry verticals. RapidValue delivers its services and solutions to the world's top brands, Fortune 1000 companies and innovative emerging start-ups. RapidValue has offices in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.



Media Contact:

Kavyanidhi Narayan, Marketing Director

E-mail: kavyanidhin@rapidvaluesolutions.com