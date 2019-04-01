RapidValue Partners with Automation Anywhere to Help Enterprises Accelerate Business Process Automation & Digital Transformation

Pleasanton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2019 --RapidValue, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions is pleased to announce its partnership with Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and AI technologies. Leveraging RapidValue's extensive experience in automating key business processes across industries, this partnership will provide customers across the globe access to best-of-breed capabilities powered by new age technologies.



Speaking about the partnership, Rajesh Padinjaremadam, Founder and CEO, RapidValue says,"Automating key business processes has always been one of our focus areas and we are excited to partner with Automation Anywhere to strengthen our capabilities in cutting-edge technologies. We are sure this will help our clients to realize the full potential of business process automation and achieve operational excellence with intelligent automation."



This partnership enables RapidValue to successfully automate routine, repetitive and complex business critical processes, helping its clients increase productivity and improve operational excellence within their organization. RapidValue has deployed a wide range of solutions to automate key business processes such as insurance underwriting, front office and back office automation etc. This partnership will add greater transformational capabilities to RapidValue's growing suite of advanced solutions.



About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which more organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, cognitive and embedded analytic technologies. Over 1,000 organizations use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides automation technology to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom and logistics companies globally.



About RapidValue

RapidValue is a global leader in digital transformation solutions including mobility, omni-channel, IoT, AI, RPA and cloud to enterprises worldwide. RapidValue offers its digital services to the world's top brands, Fortune 1000 companies and innovative emerging start-ups. With offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and India and operations spread across Middle-East, Europe and Canada, RapidValue delivers enterprise services and solutions across various industry verticals.



