RapidValue Partners with Microsoft to Help Enterprises Accelerate Product Development & Cloud Adoption

Pleasanton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2019 --RapidValue, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions, today announced it has attained the Microsoft Gold Application Development competency, demonstrating its expertise in creating value added and innovative services for its customer base using Microsoft technologies. Microsoft partners receive a rich set of benefits, including access, training, and support, giving them a competitive advantage in the Microsoft channel.



This partnership showcases RapidValue's expertise on Microsoft technologies through a combination of customer testimonials, technical certifications, and training program investments. By gaining access to a comprehensive set of benefits through this partnership, partners can help customers be more productive and profitable through deployment of enterprise applications that run on premise or in the cloud.



RapidValue's expertise in the Azure platform opens up further opportunities for its customers to modernize their infrastructure, migrate applications and data, and build better analytics solutions using cloud technologies. Earning the Application Development competency helps partners differentiate themselves as a trusted expert to their customers, through development and deployment of custom applications built using core Microsoft services provided through Microsoft Cloud platform like Compute, Azure Bot, AI & ML, DevOps etc.



"This partnership is a testament to our dedication to helping our clients accelerate product development and modernize business processes by leveraging Microsoft technologies. As we continue to drive business transformation powered by cloud, this achievement will further enhance our capabilities. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Microsoft in serving as trusted technology advisors and delivering significant business impact." says Rajesh Padinjaremadam, President and CEO, RapidValue.



With this partnership, RapidValue is in a stronger position to continue helping organizations in their cloud journey, from strategy and design, to development and management of their cloud environments under RapidValue's unique onshore/nearshore managed services model. Leveraging reusable Azure cloud artifacts and reference architecture libraries, RapidValue enables faster product development on cloud. From significant infrastructure cost savings to faster time-to-market, RapidValue's clients are consistently benefiting from its cloud and DevOps expertise.



To learn more about RapidValue's Cloud solutions and services, please visit RapidValue Cloud Services



About Microsoft Partner Network

Microsoft Partner Network is designed to make resources available to a wide variety of technology companies so they can build a business around Microsoft technologies. The program consists of thousands of partners, vendors and service providers that build or sell solutions based on Microsoft products. These partners include systems integrators, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, telecommunications companies, Internet hosting services, marketing agencies, and resellers. The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.



About RapidValue

RapidValue is a global leader in digital transformation solutions including mobility, omni-channel, IoT, AI, RPA and cloud to enterprises worldwide. RapidValue offers its digital services to the world's top brands, Fortune 1000 companies and innovative emerging start-ups. With offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and India and operations spread across Middle-East, Europe and Canada, RapidValue delivers enterprise services and solutions across various industry verticals.



To learn more, visit www.rapidvaluesolutions.com