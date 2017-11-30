RapidValue Plans for Potential Acquisitions in the European Region

Pleasanton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2017 --RapidValue, a global leader in digital transformation offering end-to-end mobility, IoT and cloud solutions to enterprises, plans to acquire start-ups or smaller digital services firms in the European region to strengthen their presence and expand their business.



RapidValue has expressed interest in exploring potential acquisitions in the European region. They are looking for promising young technology companies to acquire and incorporate into its offering and capability mix. Innovative start-ups working on cutting edge technologies such as Machine learning, Robotic Process Automation will be suitable and valuable for RapidValue. They are also interested in digital services firms with customer-facing capabilities in the European region. Ideally, the firms they select should have technologies and services that complement their own and will empower them to widen their reach with European clients.



"We are interested to explore new opportunities in the European region that could strengthen an area of ours and provide significance that would make strategic moves for a joint go-to-market. We have specific well-articulated value creation ideas going in that might help us to make the most successful deals. We are looking to acquire emerging firms that would facilitate our as well as their growth in this digital transformation journey for clients." says Rajesh Padinjaremadam, President & CEO, RapidValue.



The global digital transformation market is expected to reach USD 430 billion by 2021, and RapidValue is anticipating to become one of the leading digital transformation firms in the European market in next five years.



About RapidValue

Armed with a large team of experts in consulting, UX design, application development, integration and testing, with experience delivering projects in mobility, IoT and cloud across industry verticals, worldwide. RapidValue deliver services to the world's top brands, fortune 1000 companies, multinational companies and emerging product firms. They have offices in the United States, United Kingdom and India with operations spread across Canada and Middle East.



To learn more about us, please visit http://www.rapidvaluesolutions.com/.