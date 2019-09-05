RapidValue Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Assessment for Software Product Engineering Services

Pleasanton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2019 --RapidValue Solutions, a leading global provider of digital product engineering solutions has been featured as a Major Contender in Everest Group's recent report "Software Product Engineering Services-Market Trends and Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment" for 2019. RapidValue has been featured for the second time owing to their product engineering capabilities, recent scaling up of their offshore development center and the setting up of dedicated teams for product development.



Everest Group is a consulting and research firm headquartered in Dallas, USA with global operations. The firm's research-informed insights focus on IT, business process, and engineering services.



"We are honored to have been featured as a Major Contender in Software Product Engineering Services by a highly esteemed industry research group. This recognition is a testament to our product engineering excellence built over a decade of helping our clients develop cutting-edge digital solutions powered by Mobile and Cloud. This recognition will help the company to enhance its service portfolio and build innovative digital product engineering solutions for companies around the world." says Rajesh Padinjaremadam, President and Chief Executive Officer, RapidValue.



This assessment provides the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products & solutions within various market segments. The report covers around 25 leading service providers, locations, or products/solutions specific to a market segment. You can download the report from https://www2.everestgrp.com/reportaction/EGR-2019-40-R-3305/TOC



