RapidValue Recognized as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Standard Consulting Partner

Pleasanton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2019 --RapidValue, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions, today announced it is now a 'Standard Consulting Partner' within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN Consulting Partners are professional services firms that help customers design, architect, build, migrate and manage their Cloud solutions (workloads and applications) on AWS.



Achieving the APN Standard Consulting Partner level resulted from RapidValue's demonstrated AWS expertise through a combination of customer testimonials, technical certifications, and training program investments. As a Standard Consulting Partner and having deep expertise on AWS products and solutions, RapidValue helps enterprises leverage broad services provided by the AWS Cloud platform to achieve their business and IT objectives. Some of the key use cases include modernizing legacy systems, developing enterprise or customer oriented web/mobile applications, analytics, IoT (Internet of Things).



"We're very proud to be recognized as a Standard Consulting Partner in the APN. This achievement is a reflection of our dedication to helping our clients not only migrate to AWS, but to continuously modernize and optimize business processes across industries leveraging the power of Cloud. This achievement further strengthens our Cloud expertise and offers RapidValue new tools and resources to help customers take advantage of the full spectrum of AWS services and the AWS Cloud ecosystem." says Rajesh Padinjaremadam, President and CEO, RapidValue.



As an AWS Standard Consulting Partner, RapidValue is in a stronger position to continue helping organizations in their Cloud journey, from strategy and design, to development and management of their Cloud environments under RapidValue's unique onshore/nearshore managed services model. Drawing from the vast experience of successfully implementing multiple AWS Cloud engagements, RapidValue has developed several solution accelerators, reusable AWS Cloud artifacts and reference architecture libraries which ensure faster development on Cloud. From significant infrastructure cost savings, cutting-edge Cloud technologies to faster time-to-market, RapidValue's clients are consistently benefiting from its Cloud expertise.



To learn more about RapidValue's Cloud solutions and services, please visit RapidValue Cloud Services



About AWS Partner Network (APN)

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is the global partner program for AWS. It helps APN Partners in building successful AWS-based businesses or solutions and provides business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. Requirements to be designated as an AWS Consulting Partner include, among others, a proven track record of client satisfaction as well as technical and business certifications and accreditations.



About RapidValue

RapidValue is a global leader in digital transformation solutions including mobility, omni-channel, IoT, AI, RPA and cloud to enterprises worldwide. RapidValue offers its digital services to the world's top brands, Fortune 1000 companies and innovative emerging start-ups. With offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and India and operations spread across Middle-East, Europe and Canada, RapidValue delivers enterprise services and solutions across various industry verticals.



To learn more, visit www.rapidvaluesolutions.com