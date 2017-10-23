RapidValue Wins Gold STEVIE 'Marketing Department' in 2017 International Business Awards

Pleasanton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2017 --RapidValue Solutions has been selected as Gold Stevie® winner in the 'Marketing Department of the Year' category in the 14th annual International Business Awards. The marketing team at RapidValue has played a major role in driving revenue generation and corporate branding through new initiatives, year-on-year.



RapidValue's marketing team follows an aggressive marketing strategy to increase demand generation and strengthen company's positioning, globally. The Marketing team at RapidValue has proved that how a small marketing team can make a difference in transforming a three-member startup into one of the fastest emerging companies in the world.



"We are delighted to receive the Gold Stevie® Award in recognition of the tremendous effort put forth by our team. I would like to thank the entire team for working together and making every marketing initiative a huge success" says Kavyanidhi Narayan, Director & Head of Marketing, RapidValue.



The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. The 2017 IBAs received entries from more than 60 nations and territories. The Silver and Bronze winner for the Marketing Department category is CallidusCloud, Dublin, CA USA and Telkom Indonesia, Jakarta, Indonesia, respectively.



The winners were awarded at the gala awards banquet at the W Hotel in Barcelona, Spain on 21 October 2017. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.



For more details about the Stevie award winners, visit http://www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.



About RapidValue

RapidValue is a global leader in digital transformation solutions including mobility, omni-channel, IoT and cloud to enterprises worldwide. RapidValue offers its digital services to the world's top brands, Fortune 1000 companies and innovative emerging start-ups. With offices in the United States, the United Kingdom and India and operations spread across Middle-East, Europe and Canada,RapidValue delivers enterprise services and solutions across various industry verticals.



To learn more, visit http://www.rapidvaluesolutions.com.



About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.



Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.