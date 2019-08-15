RapidValue Wins SILVER STEVIE Award in 2019 International Business Awards

Pleasanton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2019 --RapidValue Solutions was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the 'Company of the Year' category in the 16th Annual International Business Awards today.



The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. The 2019 IBAs received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories. A record total of more than 4,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from May through early August.



The year 2018 has been phenomenal in terms of RapidValue's growth and achieving new milestones. RapidValue successfully completed 10 years in the business. The company positioned itself as one of the leading companies in enabling cloud-driven business transformation. From scaling up their off-shore development center in India to starting new businesses across the globe and forging new partnerships with industry-leading players, RapidValue has been growing significantly.



"We are delighted to receive the Silver Stevie® Award in recognition of the tremendous effort put forth by our team. We have cherished our vision of guiding enterprises through digital transformation and throughout the journey, we have stayed true to our core values ensuring that our customers are successful and that our associates learn and excel. I would like to thank the International Business Awards team for bestowing this honor on us and also, the entire team of RapidValue for working together and achieving this success," says Rajesh Padinjaremadam, President & CEO, RapidValue.



The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed by RapidValue's 'accomplishments and growth story – nationwide and international.' They acknowledged RapidValue's endeavors in 'offering innovative technology solutions that help customers to simplify their digital transformation journey.'



"With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 74 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.



The winners are to be celebrated at a gala event on 19 October in Vienna, Austria.



Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.



About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.



About RapidValue

RapidValue is a global leader in digital transformation solutions including mobility, omni-channel, IoT, AI, RPA and cloud to enterprises worldwide. RapidValue offers its digital services to the world's top brands, Fortune 1000 companies, and innovative emerging start-ups. With offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and India, and operations spread across Middle-East, Europe and Canada, RapidValue delivers enterprise services and solutions across various industry verticals.



To learn more, visit www.rapidvaluesolutions.com