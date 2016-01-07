Rapper Mike Baggz Drops a $500 Mixtape (The Beauty of Money LP)

Brentwood, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2016 --If you don't place value on your music, why should fans? History has shown that placing over the top value on products creates wild demand. Examples are Jordan's, and even projects by Nipsey Hussle, and Wu-Tang with their $5 million dollar, one-of-a-kind project.



Mike Baggz is the latest artist to shake up the industry with an expensive plate of audio snacks for hip-hop heads. Although he's released his latest project, The Beauty Of Money for free on DatPiff, the sticker price for the actual download is a whopping $499.98 USD – and no that's not a typo!



You can purchase this album off of Mike Baggz's official website. It is also available for free streaming on Soundcloud, Datpiff, iTunes, Spotify, Tidal, iHeartRadio, Google Play, Apple Music, Amazon & all other digital media outlets.



Give the man a listen! https://soundcloud.com/mikebaggz/sets/the-beauty-of-money-album