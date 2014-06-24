Rare Coin Wholesalers Release Article on the 'Tax Advantages of Rare Coins'

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2014 --Rare Coin Wholesalers (RCW) released an in-depth article for collectors and investors, titled “Tax Advantages of Rare Coins” written by Attorney Armen R. Vartian.



The article provides extensive information on the tax laws impacting the buying and selling of rare coins — particularly the opportunities and advantages provided through these types of investments. Vartian covers seven distinct tax benefits investors can leverage by collecting these types of coins.



“There are some very unique advantages to collecting rare coins in terms of tax breaks and exemptions, and this article provides a great introduction to these outstanding opportunities,” said Steve Contursi, President of Rare Coin Wholesalers. “We’ve drawn on decades of experience in this field to give collectors and investors the knowledge and insights they need to make informed decisions on investing in rare coins.”



In the article, RCW provides an overview of some of the most significant tax advantages available to rare coin investors, including exemptions from sales and use tax and several income tax benefits. There are also opportunities to defer taxes through “like-kind exchanges,” as well as the ability to hold rare coins in individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and move them in and out of the United States duty free.



In addition, there are a number of benefits of leveraging rare coins when it comes to retirement and estate planning. The article highlights estate planning advantages such as how to step-up basis of coins to a spouse upon death.



“Not many people realize the potential tax benefits that rare coins offer,” Contursi said. “And in many cases, these benefits can help clients protect their estate or defer taxes in their portfolio. This is the type of key information we provide in the article.”



The principlals of Rare Coin Wholesalers have performed over $1 billion in rare coins transactions and have owned or participated in the purchase or sale of more than 70 of the 100 greatest U.S. coins. The company is one of the most trusted U.S. rare coin firms in the world.



About Armen Vartian

Armen Vartian is an experienced attorney who has represented rare coin dealers, collectors and investors for more than 30 years. He is admitted to practice law in California, Illinois and New York. He has written several articles and books on legal issues related to buying and selling rare coins, art and collectables.



To view the article “Tax Advantages of Rare Coins,” visit http://www.rarecoinwholesalers.com/Content/pdf/tax-advan-of-rare-coins-by-armen-vartian.pdf.