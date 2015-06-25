Gallery of History, Inc. Releases Several Rare Documents for Sale at HistoryforSale.com

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2015 --The Gallery of History, Inc., under its HistoryForSale division, is pleased to announce that the following documents have been made available to the public on their website http://www.historyforsale.com:



WILLIAM BARCLAY "BAT" MASTERSON - ANNOTATED TYPED MANUSCRIPT SIGNED - DOCUMENT 280335



This extraordinary document is a typed manuscript for Dodge City, The Cowboy Capital about Western lawman Bat Masterson, with a total of four handwritten corrections by him, including his very rare full signature. It was written by Robert M. Wright, former mayor of Dodge City, Kansas, and sent to Masterson, a former deputy in Dodge City, for his review.



JAMES J. DOLAN - PROMISSORY NOTE SIGNED 04/01/1874 CO-SIGNED BY: LAWRENCE G. MURPHY - DOCUMENT 285935

Signed by the leaders of the Murphy-Dolan faction in the Lincoln County War.



CLYDE BARROW - TYPED LETTER SIGNED 1934 - DOCUMENT 286070



While running from the law, Clyde Barrow, of Bonnie and Clyde fame, repaid a favor from Frank Hardy by writing this letter in 1934 - the year that he and Bonnie Parker died - stating that Hardy was not a part of "The Barrow Gang". This rare and strange example of honor among thieves is signed with Barrow's extremely rare signature authenticated with his fingerprints!



J. P. "BIG BOPPER" RICHARDSON - AUTOGRAPH MUSICAL MANUSCRIPT SIGNED - DOCUMENT 276756

Signed, Handwritten copy of "Chantilly Lace" recovered from the Big Bopper's suitcase on the day the music died!



PRESIDENT GEORGE WASHINGTON - MANUSCRIPT LETTER SIGNED 01/07/1781 - DOCUMENT 286022



This document was signed by Washington in 1781. It's an explanation of why a Major Thomas Cogswell wasn't promoted to lieutenant colonel. This document has one of the clearest signatures of Washington we've ever seen and isn't listed in John C. Fitzpatrick's The Writings of George Washington!



PRESIDENT ABRAHAM LINCOLN - DOCUMENT SIGNED 09/05/1863 - DOCUMENT 283813



His signature on a historically significant, partly printed executive order (September 5, 1863) assigning a draft quota to the Ninth District of Ohio.



KENNEDY FAMILY ARCHIVE - DOCUMENT 293150



Collection of nearly 80 personal items spanning almost a century, most of which were the personal mementoes of Mary Loretta Connelly, Joseph P. Kennedy's sister. Included are many signed letters from the family patriarch, Joseph P. Kennedy, Sr.; items signed by John, Robert and Ted Kennedy and spouses Jackie, Ethel and Joan; mementoes associated with the eldest Kennedy brother, Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr; items connected with Kennedy sisters Pat, Eunice, Jean and Kathleen; and souvenirs of the next generation of Kennedy's: JFK Jr., Caroline Kennedy, and their cousin Joseph Kennedy II and Ted Kennedy, Jr.



FRANK SINATRA - TYPED DOCUMENT SIGNED 01/08/1961 - DOCUMENT 324707



A typed document from Sinatra to Peter Lawford, fellow actor and brother-in-law to President John F. Kennedy, giving permission for Lawford as producer to use any previously recorded performances and appearances of Sinatra's in benefit to the Pre-Inaugural Gala for JFK, saying that all proceeds from the Gala are to be given to the Democratic National Committee. A rare look into the singer and vocalist's political alignments and support of the Democrat President!



