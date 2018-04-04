Selbyville, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2018 --Global Rare Earth Metals Market growth is driven by increasing demand for magnets in automobiles and energy generation over the forecast period. The demand for rare earth magnets is majorly increasing by their consumption in electric and hybrid vehicles, and wind turbines. Increasing focus on utilizing clean and renewable energy is giving a substantial pressure on the electricity providers, to generate energy through renewable sources, which in turn will show a positive impact on the growth of this market.



Rare Earth Metals Market size will exceed USD 20 billion by 2024. Rare earth metals are a group of 17 elements, which are found in geological deposits, and share similar properties. Some of the most abundant metals in the world are neodymium, cerium, and lanthanum. All the rare earth metals are classified into two groups, namely light rare earth's (LRE's), and heavy rare earth's (HRE's).



High performance of rare earth magnets at very high temperatures, coupled with high corrosion resistance will significantly help the market to grow at a higher rate over the forecast period. These factors will also increase the demand for rare earth's in wind turbine applications, as other metals cannot substitute them.



Inconsistencies in rare earth metal supply and demand is the significant restraint to the growth of global rare earth metals market over the forecast period. As majority of the global rare earth production capacity is in China, it is becoming difficult for the other countries to rely more on China, and causing huge disturbances in trading. Also, small changes in the production of rare earth metals, will show some bigger changes in the prices of these metals, as the demand for these metals is established globally.



Cerium, and lanthanum are found out to be the major metals in terms of volume over the forecast period. Growing consumption in catalytic, and battery applications has led the segmental market to grow over the forecast period. By revenue, neodymium had the highest market share in 2016, with a market share of over 30%. It will dominate the global rare earth metals market till the end of projected period. Neodymium market will grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2024.



By applications, magnets held the dominant market share in terms of both volume, and revenue over the forecast period. This segment grows at a CAGR of more than 8.2% in terms of revenue, and 7.2% in terms of market volume. Catalysts application segment has the second largest market share in terms of both volume, and revenue in the global rare earth metals market. In 2016, the catalysts application segment contributed a share of more than 23% share of the global rare earth metals market.



In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region has the lion's share of the global rare earth metals market. Rapid industrialization in the developing countries like India, and China, coupled with high consumption in China, due to strict regulations regarding clean energy production drives the regional rare earth metals market till the end of the forecast period.



Read Complete Table of Contents of this Report@



