Rare Listing in Newport Lofts Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2013 --Rob Flitton, “The Closer, a top REALTOR in the Las Vegas condo market has taken a new and significant listing of a luxury condo in Newport Lofts LV. Situated in the Las Vegas Arts District, this 17th floor open-concept loft enjoys breathtaking unobstructed 270 degree views of the Las Vegas Strip, and the southern & western foothills and mountains.



CLICK for a virtual tour of this Newport Loft.



“Las Vegas lofts are always in high demand”, said listing agent Rob Flitton, “but this loft represents an exceptional opportunity in the Las Vegas condo market. It’s in turnkey condition and allows the buyer to simply move in and enjoy it.”



To promote this Newport Loft LV listing, Rob Flitton is hosting two very special open house events:



- on December 6th 2013 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm, there will be a night time “first Friday” open house for brokers and their potential clients (they may bring in their potential buyer clients or send them live video from on the scene)



- on December 8th 2013 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, there will be a morning/midday open house for the general public and/or Las Vegas agents/brokers that may miss the Friday night event.



“With these two open houses, people will get to see these stunning views in person at either nighttime or daytime”, said Flitton. “There is nothing like a Las Vegas loft - they represent the type of lifestyle luxury that successful people yearn for and deserve.”



More news and details about these open houses are available at RobFlitton.com.