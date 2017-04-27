Rare Ty Cobb Baseball Cards Discovered in 2016 Sell for $3 Million

Myrtle Beach, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2017 --All seven Ty Cobb baseball cards from The Lucky 7 Find – one of the greatest sports card discoveries of all-time – have been sold, realizing approximately $3 million. The T206 White Border Ty Cobb red background portrait with the "Ty Cobb Tobacco" back, with only 22 known examples, is by far the rarest of the set's various tobacco brand backs.



In February 2016, Rick Snyder, owner of MINT State, a PSA Authorized Dealer specializing in rare, high-grade sports cards, had been contacted by a family going through their great-grandparents' old, dilapidated house in a rural southern town. Seven Ty Cobb baseball cards were found on the floor, face down at the bottom of a torn paper bag. All seven cards featured a reverse design, commonly referred to as the Ty Cobb back, which proclaimed Cobb to be the "King of the Smoking Tobacco World."



"We were hired by the family to have the cards graded by Professional Sports Authenticator and to sell them using our direct sales method, maximizing the prices realized for each of the seven cards in the find," explained Snyder. "While confidentiality prevents us from reporting individual sale prices, the seven cards – which ranged in grade from FR 1.5 to VG-EX+ 4.5 – sold for a staggering total of approximately three million dollars."



The Lucky 7 Find received national media coverage in March 2016 when news of the find was made public, and confirmed treasures are still out there waiting to be discovered. Not only did The Lucky 7 Find benefit the entire hobby due to the overwhelming publicity, it was the equivalent of a winning lottery ticket for a typical American family. "I cannot express enough how much my family and I appreciate you and your help," one of the family members wrote to Rick. "You are a hero to my family…and I am thankful [we were] led to that old paper bag and to an honest person to help us. Thank you!"



