RAS Dynamic Marketing, LLC Launches Website Highlighting Quality Knives and Swords

Watertown, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2017 --Richard Scheunemann is pleased to announce the launch of his new website venture, http://www.KnivesAndSwordsAndMore.com. The website offers a huge selection of knives and swords including fixed blade knives, folding knives, replica swords, and so much more. Scheunemann decided to start his business because of his own love of knives and swords and his desire to put these beautiful items into the hands of collectors and enthusiasts who would appreciate them.



There are plenty of quality knives and swords included in the selection of merchandise offered on KnivesAndSwordsAndMore.com. Anyone interested in finding stunning replica weapons to display on the wall or use in reenactments will be happy to pick from the selection of replica knives and swords that are offered on his website. There are also plenty of functional items among the merchandise he offers including some great diving knives and hunting knives that can be used when enjoying outdoor activities. In the future, Scheunemann plans to continue adding additional products to his website to ensure that he can fulfill the needs of his customers.



Customer service is extremely important to Scheunemann when it comes to every purchase made on KnivesAndSwordsAndMore.com. He wants to ensure that his customers always have a great experience on his website by providing them with top quality products in addition to customer service that they can rely on if they have any questions or problems during the purchasing process. His main goal is to give collectors and enthusiasts a great place to shop for the next knives and swords to add to a collection, give as a gift, or act as a starting place for a lifelong love of knives and swords.



To complement the main website, Scheunemann is also launching a blog, http://www.KnivesNSwordsReview.com.



This blog will touch on topics related to knife and sword collecting and information about how these different items can be displayed in a collection or used in reenactments or outdoor activities. Scheunemann hopes that the blog will provide a place for similarly minded people to come together to learn more about the knives and swords that they love.



About KnivesAndSwordsAndMore.com

KnivesAndSwordsAndMore.com, a division of RAS Dynamic Marketing, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Richard Scheunemann.



Richard Scheunemann

http://www.KnivesAndSwordsAndMore.com