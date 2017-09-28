Goa, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2017 --Ayurvedic massages are very popular for their healing abilities and curative qualities. While one might find a number of spas that offer it as a service but there are very few quality massage training schools. Rasovai is one such massage school in India that has been organizing bodywork courses for over a decade. The school has announced the dates for its very unique AyurBalance Ayurveda Massage training from November 2017 till May 2018. These trainings focus on teaching Myofascial release along with the core balancing principles of Ayurvedic Massage.



About Ayurbalance Training

Ayurbalance Training is divided into two parts. The larger part of the training is the 26 days Instructor Training course while one also has the option of joining in the 12 days Therapist training course. The 12 day trainings includes over 100 hours of trainings to give participants a grasp of the basic beliefs and the core principles of Ayurvedic Massage techniques. The advanced course which is stretching over 200 hours is targeted for those who are looking primarily to be a massage instructor. Both the courses are self-sufficient and well divided between practicals and theory sessions to provide the complete understanding of this ancient curative process. The participants will not just experience the benefits of these ayurvedic massages but also get hands on training. The course modules are designed to help the students develop their skills as well their understanding behind the massage techniques. This further helps to add depth to the overall practice and make them expert massage trainers going forward.



Key Highlights Of Massage Training



The Rasovai School's trainings ensure that:



- Core beliefs of Ayurveda and conscious massage are appropriately incorporated



- Learning Massage techniques that are aimed at bringing in complete peace and serenity to the clients



- Peace, serenity and relaxation of an individual are primary elements of this training



- Students are taught a combination of multiple strokes coupled with varied finger strokes, fist and hand movements



- Students get a first-hand experience of a variety of benefits from these training capsules



The Ayurveda massage courses are organized in Ashwem, which is in North Goa. Participants are offered different price package depending on their accommodation preferences. Students can also choose to make their own accommodation arrangements and come just for the training. The location of the school is extremely beautiful and provides a calm environment for empowering participants with comprehensive, wholesome and relaxing massages training session. The school also organizes Ayurveda Yoga Massage and Meditation courses in India.



Interested candidates can log on to the Rasovai school website and register online for this ayurvedic massage training.