San Perdro, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2018 --Rave clothing company, Jumbie Art, celebrated their 10 year anniversary,. They held an event titled We The Experience on March 10th of 2018 and bolstered a premium line-up. With staff and attendees wearing Jumbie Art's signature rave clothing, the entire venue was lit with color and music. Musical acts included names such as Terrakroma, Flip Mode, Disco Aliens and more! Accompanied with a dance floor, rave clothing and music festival attire was the perfect attire choice for the event.



Jumbie Art creates rave clothing and artwork side by side utilizing unique designs to feature on their new rave clothing releases. We The Experience also showcased a wide variety of Jumbie Art artwork. With each new artwork, Jumbie Art also releases a new collection of clothing so people can take their new designs with them to their next festival. Additionally, a large majority of Jumbie Art clothing is also fully reversible. If you are looking for a more casual look, just flip it inside out and rock it during your everyday errands. All of Jumbie Art rave clothing was available at the event.



Beyond music, the rave clothing company also featured flow motion graphics, stilt walkers, live painters, body painting, dance performances, refreshments as well as aerial silk arts in addition to their art and rave clothing installations. The entire event was beyond just a music and art show, it was an entire experience featuring installations that can only be found at high quality raves and music festivals.



About Jumbie Art

We The Experience stands as this art and rave clothing companies first live event. Based on statements from the head artist and owner of Jumbie Art, Jumbie Art plans on expanding its events to pop-up shops, art walks as well as other music celebrations in the future. Jumbie Art stated that it wishes to become not just an art company and not just a rave clothing company, but an entire experience for their loyal customers to be a part of. To stay up to date on any future Jumbie Art events, or to check out their latest line of art and rave clothing, visit them at 315 West 7th Street San Pedro, CA 90731.