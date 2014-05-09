Raw Vegan More Than Just a Trend in the World's Finest Restaurants

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2014 --Best Dining List announced that over the next 52 weeks, Best Dining List and Marilyne, will write about the Raw Vegan cuisine and other well known chefs who create dishes for their clientele. Raw vegan trend hits Miami's Finest Restaurants according to Best Dining List. Best Dining List teamed up with Marilyne, a food enthusiast and fitness entrepreneur, to write a book about the finest Raw Vegan movement. According to the New Potato even, Jean-Georges Vongerichten head chef of the four-star Jean-Georges restaurant in Manhattan is launcing a new vegan restaurant in 2014



Today, Marilyne is Raw Vegan 90% of the time. The idea behind Raw Food is that heating food destroys its nutrients and natural enzymes. Enzymes boost digestion and help fight chronic disease and when you cook it, you kill it. Marilyne says:"I grew up in Paris, with one of the best food in the world...I'm a real foodie. As I grew older I became a vegetarian, then, as my knowledge and awareness grew, I slowly transitioned to being vegan, to eventually wanting to learn more about "Raw Vegan". I loved it so much, I became a certified Raw Vegan Chef so I could have the tools I needed to easily include this lifestyle in my busy schedule." Most raw foods are low in calories, fat, and sodium, and high in fiber so it can facilitate weight loss if you make sure not to use too much healthy fat like olive oil, coconut oil and avocado. Most of what you eat raw will be high in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and nutrients. And eating lots of veggies and fruits is good for you.



Most people Raw Foodists are vegan, meaning they exclude all animal products, but some people eating Raw will include raw fish, raw goat cheese or even raw meat in their diet. "Personally, if I have a social event and do not want to make it too difficult for the hostess, or if when going out, I don’t want other people feeling limited in their choice because of my lifestyle, I’ll sometime eat fish or seafood. ?Either Sashimi, Ceviche or grilled fish. My goal is to share my favorite delicious, quick and easy to do Raw Vegan recipes. As I continue my journey, I also intend to learn from the best chefs a lot of great cooking tips that I will happily share with you." Marilyne Neuchat is the owner of SoBe Fit Body, the only Boutique fitness studio in South Beach offering the prefect trifecta of Yoga, Barre and Pilate's in one convenient location.



