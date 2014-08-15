Ray K. Online, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Remote Control Toys

Bozeman, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2014 --Ray Shackleford is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.MyHobbyWorkshop.com. The website specializes in the sale of all kinds of remote control toys including RC cars, RC tanks, RC planes, RC boats, and more. Shackleford was inspired to start his website by his desire to provide families with a great way to spend time together. He sees remote control toys as great products for parents to share with their children. The products can be used in many educational and competitive applications to interest children of all ages.



There are many excellent remote control toys available within the merchandise of MyHobbyWorkshop.com. The website offers a wide variety of remote control toys including Airwolf RC helicopters, RC drift cars, German Tiger RC tanks, RC hovercrafts, RC jet skis, ready to fly RC planes, RC trucks, and much more. In the future, Shackleford would like to add some remote control robots, track sets, and training accessories to the merchandise already offered on the site. By adding additional products, he hopes to make it easier for customers find the remote control toy that best fits their needs.



Providing excellent customer service and quality products is of utmost importance to Shackleford regarding transactions made on MyHobbyWorkshop.com. He plans on providing a quick response to any customer inquires and prompt processing of all orders. After an order has been made, he plans on following up with customers to make sure that they are satisfied with their purchase. Shackleford handpicks all of his products to ensure that they are made of quality materials and will last for a long time.



In addition to the main website, Shackleford is also launching a blog located at http://www.TheWorkshopHobbyBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that are related to remote control toys. Shackleford will be writing about information that would be useful to those wanting to start using remote control toys. He will be talking about what type of batteries to use, what kind of a controller people should be looking for, how to choose the right toy, and what to look for in an item you want to purchase. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with the information that they will need to make good purchasing decisions.



