Rayna Tours Launches Its Latest Dubai Desert Safari Deals with Up to 60% Off

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2017 --Rayna Tours and Travels, one of the pioneering destination management service providers in the UAE, unveiled its new set of promotions that has been mainly created to make a Dubai desert trip more affordable and unforgettable.



The company spokesperson said, "Dubai's spellbindingly colossal desert is a little wonder with a totally distinct ambience and infectious charm, making it a must-experience for anyone traveling to the city. And we are excited about our latest promotional campaign which brings a cornucopia of luxurious desert experiences with an exclusive offer of up to 60%."



He went on to say, "This will ensure major value for our guests looking for an amazing desert fun and adventure with a generous dose of Arabian-inspired luxury and hospitality. Captivatingly, our exclusive desert facilities have already played host to a long list of celebrities from movie and sport industry. Rajkumar Rao, Sonu Nigam, Sunny Leone, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Gurmeet Choudhary, Himansh Kohli, Neha Kakkar, and Rithvik Dhannjani are to mention a few."



The sale of discounted desert safaris has already begun and is mainly applicable to its assortment of deluxe packages such as Desert Safari and Red Dune Safari. Many experiences as part of these desert safaris allow visitors to delve deeper into the ancient Emirati culture and heritage.



It ranges from a thrilling dune bash across the breadth of vast desert to opportunities for a stimulating range of activities like camel ride, Shisha smoking, and henna painting to a lavish BBQ dinner served in buffet style. Guests will also get to relax in the creatively appointed Bedouin-style tents, take in the classic belly dance, and witness the fascinating Tanura show.



To Avail 60% off use Coupon: RTTDSPR60

https://www.raynatours.com/city-tour/tour-details/Desert-Safari-38.aspx

https://www.raynatours.com/city-tour/tour-details/Red-Dune-Safari-36.aspx



About Rayna Tours

Rayna Tours, founded in 2006, is an ISO-certified destination management company with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Singapore, Malaysia, Pune (India). With over a decade of combined experience in different facets of tours and travel industry, Rayna Tours offers an advanced online reservation system with customized solutions and instant confirmation – all backed by a team of tour consultants with deep-rooted local knowledge and expertise.