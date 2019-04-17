Raynor Services Is Celebrating 25 Years in Business

Mt Holly, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2019 --2019 marks the 25th anniversary for Raynor Services, a family-owned and operated "one-stop shop" service company, providing electric, heating, cooling, generators and solar services to southern New Jersey. The company prides itself on its dedication to providing quality services and exceptional customer service.



Since its beginnings in 1994, Raynor Services has never lost the spirit of professional, hands-on services—combining small business service with big business expertise—that it was founded on. Over the years, the company has expanded its offerings by providing warranties, in-house financing options and down payment programs for their customers.



"After two and a half decades, ensuring people have power, heating and cooling in their homes remains as important as ever," said Tom Raynor, founder of Raynor Services. "Starting out with just one assistant and one beat up truck, this company has grown over the last 25 years to become the areas most trusted home service contractor, and I am extremely proud of our team who has helped us get here."



Raynor Services' technicians are trained in-house and are among the best in the industry. Each technician must complete a rigorous hiring process—including a background check, illegal substance test, and HVAC or electrical proficiency examination. They have been trained according to Nexstar principles, a best-practices organization that adheres to a strict code of conduct and ethics. In addition to their in-depth training, Raynor Services provides growth opportunities for their employees, both in the field and in-office.



Looking to the future, Kerri Raynor, co-owner of Raynor Services, explains, "Looking towards the future, we want to continue to be the premier company for both our customers and our employees. We constantly strive to be the place they choose to work and to get work done. We look forward to adding plumbing as an extended service so that we are a one stop shop to provide the best for our customers and employees. Opportunity for growth is always here, and we plan to continue working hard to keep growing to be the best there is in South Jersey, staying truly a family-owned and operated company for years to come!"



About Raynor Services

Raynor Services is a family-owned and operated company, serving southern New Jersey since 1994. We combine small business service with big business expertise. Raynor technicians are among the best in the industry. They know that having work done in your home can be disruptive, and they want you to be comfortable during their time with you. They will always call before they arrive, and will leave your home as clean as they found it. Providing you with upfront pricing, you can rest easy in knowing that there will be no surprises and nothing will be done without your approval. Once the job is completed, you will receive another "Happy Call" from the Raynor Services office to ensure that you are 100% satisfied with the work done. Their knowledgeable phone operators stand by the service line to help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To schedule a service with Raynor, contact them at (609) 491-2060. To learn more about Raynor Services, please visit: www.raynorelectricnj.com