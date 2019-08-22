Raynor Services Named a BBB Accredited Business for 10 Consecutive Years

Mt Holly, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2019 --Raynor Services—a family-owned and operated home services company, specializing in electric, heating, cooling, generators and solar services—was recognized as a BBB Accredited Business for 10 consecutive years. Because Raynor has been BBB accredited since 2009, they are dedicated to instilling trust in their customers and providing a select standard of service quality.



According to a recent BBB study by Nielsen, nearly 83% of U.S. consumers are more likely to make a purchase from a business who displays the BBB Accreditation Seal. The BBB is a resource for the public, providing trustworthy, unbiased information about businesses.



"We are happy, grateful and excited to receive this award. Taking care of our customers and our employees with the most integrity, honesty and transparency is of the utmost importance to us. We have our own Code of Ethics and have for years. We have always worked hard within the company to live by them so to be recognized by such a wonderful, outstanding outside organization is something that really makes the day of each and everyone of us," said Kerri Raynor.



"We would do it anyway but it sure does feel great to know that what we are doing on the inside is apparent on the outside. That's our goal to truly provide 'Service The Way It Used To Be'. Thank you for taking the time to recognize it, it means so much to us."



BBB Accredited Businesses must adhere to the BBB's Code of Business Practices, a comprehensive set of policies, procedures and best practices for representing trustworthiness in the marketplace. The code is built on the BBB Standards for Trust, which calls for building trust, embodying integrity, advertising honestly and telling the truth, being transparent, honoring promises, being responsive and safeguarding privacy.



Founded in 1993 by Tom Raynor, Raynor Services has been helping homeowners across central and southern New Jersey with their home services needs. Family owned and operated, Raynor combines small business service with big business expertise.



